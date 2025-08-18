Vikram Solar IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

GMP indicates strong listing

The IPO closes Thursday, and shares are expected to list on August 26. Right now, there's a 17% gray market premium—so folks think listing could be around ₹389-390 per share.

Allotment happens August 22; refunds and demat credits follow on August 25.

If you're thinking of applying, the minimum bid is for 45 shares.

The book running lead managers are JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital (India), with MUFG Intime as registrar.