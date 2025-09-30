Visa's new pilot allows businesses to use stablecoins for payments

Visa's push into stablecoin payments

With this pilot, banks and remittance companies can pre-fund accounts using stablecoins instead of regular money—making transactions smoother and more efficient.

Mark Nelsen, head of product for Visa's commercial and money movement solutions, says the Genius Act is a big deal because it finally legitimizes stablecoins for major players.

For now, Visa's teaming up with select partners, but there are plans to expand next year as they look to incorporate stablecoin technology into existing financial flows.