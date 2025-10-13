Vodafone Idea shares fall as SC hearing on AGR dues

The company is fighting a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) demand for more AGR dues, saying it goes beyond what the Supreme Court decided back in 2019. The disputed amount includes ₹2,774 crore from post-merger accounts (FY2018-19) and ₹5,675 crore from pre-merger Vodafone Group days. Vodafone Idea also wants a fresh review of older dues before FY2017.

Government owns almost half of Vodafone Idea

The government owns almost half of Vodafone Idea after converting ₹53,000 crore in dues to equity in 2021 and has said no more relief is coming.

Still, there are reports that officials might allow a one-time settlement—possibly waiving interest and penalties—to help resolve things.

The next court date is October 13.