Vodafone Idea shares surge on PMO's potential intervention

If approved, the package could give Vodafone Idea some much-needed breathing room: think a two-year break from payments, easier repayment terms, and waivers on penalties and interest.

Possibility of government support fuels stock surge

India's Department of Telecommunications has suggested these measures to address Vodafone Idea's funding crunch.

CEO Akshaya Moondra has said it's tough to raise money while these debts hang over them.

The possibility of government support sent positive vibes through the market, fueling Thursday's stock surge.