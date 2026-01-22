Waaree Energies shares hit upper circuit after stellar Q3 results
Business
Waaree Energies's stock shot up 10% on Thursday after the company posted standout Q3 numbers.
Revenue more than doubled to ₹7,565cr, and profits jumped by a similar margin, reaching ₹1,107cr year-on-year.
Why does this matter?
Waaree isn't just breaking records—they produced over 1GW of solar modules in a single month and now have a massive ₹60,000cr order book.
CEO Amit Paithankar says they're moving beyond just solar panels into battery storage and green hydrogen tech.
With this kind of growth and innovation, Waaree is quickly becoming a major player in India's clean energy future.