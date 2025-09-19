Waaree Energies to acquire smart meter maker for ₹53cr Business Sep 19, 2025

Waaree Energies is gearing up to buy 76% of Racemosa Energy (India) Private Limited through its subsidiary, Waaree Power.

The ₹53 crore deal is set to help Waaree branch out beyond just solar manufacturing and get into new areas of the energy sector.

The acquisition still needs regulatory approvals and is expected to wrap up by the end of FY 2025-26.