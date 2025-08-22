Next Article
Wall Street rises ahead of Powell's speech
US stocks kicked off Friday on a high note—Dow Jones jumped 167 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also edged up.
But the real buzz is about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming talk at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which has everyone guessing what's next for interest rates.
Investors are on edge
Powell's speech could hint at whether borrowing costs will stay high or finally come down—a big deal for investors and market participants.
Even with today's gains, investors are still cautious thanks to inflation worries and talk of a possible recession.
What Powell says today could set the tone for markets in the weeks ahead.