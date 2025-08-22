Garuda Aerospace launches defense drone facility in Chennai
Garuda Aerospace just opened a cutting-edge defense drone facility in Thalambur, Chennai, with Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, attending the launch.
They showed off five new UAVs—including Avalanche Victim Drone, Swarm Drone, Jawan Drone, and Canister Dropping Drone—marking a big step for India's homegrown drone tech.
Garuda's new facility and pilot training
The new center aims to boost India's military tech by partnering with 13 JAK Rifles to create a Defense Drone Lab focused on innovation.
Garuda also kicked off a Free Remote Pilot Certification Program for defense personnel, giving the first batch of jawans their certificates right at the event.
This follows their Agridrone facility launch earlier this year, showing Garuda's ongoing push to level up both defense and agri-tech with drones.