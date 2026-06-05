Walmart and Uber refocus AI to ensure value for money
Business
After a lot of hype and trial runs, major companies like Walmart and Uber are now focusing on making sure their AI tools actually deliver value for the money spent.
Employees can still use popular tools like Claude and ChatGPT.
Uber overspent, Microsoft and GitHub respond
Uber blew through its yearly AI budget just months after launching Claude Code to thousands of engineers, so now Microsoft is moving its teams to an in-house option.
GitHub has also switched up pricing for Copilot so users pay based on how much they actually use it.
Overall, businesses are getting smarter about where (and how) they let AI do its thing.