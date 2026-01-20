Want better returns? These bonds might be worth a look

More options: Corporate and state-backed picks

You've also got choices like Adani Enterprises's bond (8.7% yield, matures May 2029), plus several state-backed options: Kerala (9.3% yield, Aug 2030), Andhra Pradesh (9% yield, Nov 2028), Telangana (8.9% yield, Dec 2029).

If you're exploring fixed income with decent rates and relatively low entry points, these might be worth adding to your watchlist.