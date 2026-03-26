War in Middle East is already hitting global trade
Tensions between the US Israel, and Iran are making a real mess of global trade right now.
Energy prices are climbing, key shipping routes are at risk, and it is getting tougher (and pricier) to get basics like food and car parts.
Businesses everywhere are scrambling to adjust as costs rise and supplies get tight.
Impact on airlines and logistics companies
Flights have been canceled or rerouted thanks to missile threats and closed airspace, especially around big hubs like Dubai.
Airlines are dealing with higher jet fuel prices, so ticket costs are up too. Even Indian airlines have had to change their Europe and US routes because of all the restrictions.
On top of that, moving goods by air or sea is getting more expensive, making recovery even harder for travel and logistics companies still bouncing back from the pandemic.