War in Middle East is already hitting global trade

Impact on airlines and logistics companies

Flights have been canceled or rerouted thanks to missile threats and closed airspace, especially around big hubs like Dubai.

Airlines are dealing with higher jet fuel prices, so ticket costs are up too. Even Indian airlines have had to change their Europe and US routes because of all the restrictions.

On top of that, moving goods by air or sea is getting more expensive, making recovery even harder for travel and logistics companies still bouncing back from the pandemic.