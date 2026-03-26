War in West Asia disrupts India's manufacturing sector
India's manufacturing sector is feeling the heat from the ongoing West Asia conflict, with major industries like chemicals, steel, aluminum, textiles, and breweries all facing big disruptions.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has slowed shipments and pushed up costs.
Plus, roughly 35% of globally traded sulfur originates from West Asia; disruptions risk tightening sulfuric acid supplies and pushing up fertilizer prices, posing a food security risk.
Gas shortages halt aluminum production
Textile makers are running low on raw materials: one leading Mumbai brand says it has just a month's supply left as shipments remain stuck.
Breweries aren't spared either: rising prices for glass bottles and cartons, along with pricier shipping rates, are making it tough to keep beer flowing in some areas.
Meanwhile, gas shortages have even halted aluminum production in parts of India.