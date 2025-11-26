Warner Bros Discovery sets December 1 deadline for better sale offers
Warner Bros. Discovery—the company behind HBO, CNN, and Warner Bros. studios—has told bidders they have until December 1 to put in stronger offers to buy the company.
Big names like Paramount, Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix already made proposals, but none impressed enough.
Paramount Skydance's $60B bid wasn't enough
Paramount Skydance tried to buy all of Warner Bros Discovery with a nearly $60 billion offer (yep, a lot of cash), but the board still said "not quite."
Now, everyone interested is being asked to up their game. After the deadline, Warner Bros Discovery might pick one bidder for exclusive talks.
Warner Bros Discovery previously announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies, separating its studios and streaming business from its fading cable networks.
Why this matters: Big shake-up ahead for streaming and movies
If this sale goes through, it could mean major changes—think HBO Max possibly merging with Paramount+, and fewer companies controlling more of what you watch.
With billionaire Larry Ellison backing one of the bids and talk of splitting up cable vs studio businesses before, whatever happens next could totally reshape where your shows and movies come from.