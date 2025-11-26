Warner Bros Discovery sets December 1 deadline for better sale offers

Paramount Skydance's $60B bid wasn't enough

Paramount Skydance tried to buy all of Warner Bros Discovery with a nearly $60 billion offer (yep, a lot of cash), but the board still said "not quite."

Now, everyone interested is being asked to up their game. After the deadline, Warner Bros Discovery might pick one bidder for exclusive talks.

Warner Bros Discovery previously announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies, separating its studios and streaming business from its fading cable networks.