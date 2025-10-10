Trump administration clears NVIDIA chips for US-led projects in UAE

The US has approved the export of billions of dollars worth of NVIDIA chips to American companies, including Oracle Corp., for use in projects in the UAE , according to Bloomberg. The approval is part of a bilateral artificial intelligence (AI) agreement finalized in May. The licenses were issued by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

Investment commitment UAE's $1.4 trillion investment commitment in the US The US licenses were granted after the UAE committed to investing a similar amount in the US. However, the exact value of approved chip shipments and Emirati investment remains undisclosed. The approval marks the first permits for NVIDIA AI chip sales to the Gulf nation under President Donald Trump's administration, highlighting progress on an agreement announced nearly five months ago.

Project details AI deal and data center in Abu Dhabi The AI deal is centered around a massive 5GW data center in Abu Dhabi, with OpenAI as an anchor tenant. Other companies involved are Oracle, Cisco Systems Inc., Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., and G42. The agreement has raised concerns in Washington over the wisdom of building such a large facility outside the US, especially where China has established strong commercial and financial ties.

Investment strategy US planned to approve 500,000 advanced AI chips annually The UAE is investing heavily in AI infrastructure at home and abroad. The deal is based on an Emirati commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the US over the next decade, a promise not broken down into specific projects. The US planned to approve up to 500,000 advanced American AI chips per year, with one-fifth going to G42.