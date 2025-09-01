Websol Energy announces 1:10 stock split, ₹3,000 crore expansion plan Business Sep 01, 2025

Websol Energy just announced a 1:10 stock split, dropping its share face value from ₹10 to ₹1.

The idea is to make shares easier for everyday investors to buy in, especially after the company delivered a massive 6,000% return over the last five years.

The market cap stays steady at ₹5,463 crore, and if approved at the AGM, the split should wrap up by October 2025.