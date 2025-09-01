Next Article
Websol Energy announces 1:10 stock split, ₹3,000 crore expansion plan
Websol Energy just announced a 1:10 stock split, dropping its share face value from ₹10 to ₹1.
The idea is to make shares easier for everyday investors to buy in, especially after the company delivered a massive 6,000% return over the last five years.
The market cap stays steady at ₹5,463 crore, and if approved at the AGM, the split should wrap up by October 2025.
Major AGM resolutions include setting up new arm
On top of that, Websol is rolling out a ₹3,000 crore plan to ramp up solar cell and module production by 4GW in two phases—targeting completion by June 2027 and June 2028.
To drive this growth, they're setting up a new arm called "Websol Renewables."
Plus, Abhijit Majumdar will step in as Secretarial Auditor for five years starting from FY2025-26.