Infosys changes bus schedule to help employees manage client calls
Infosys just updated its evening bus schedule at the Bengaluru campus, hoping to make life a bit easier for employees working with US clients.
Starting today (September 1, 2025), busses now leave earlier—at 4:00pm and 6:00pm instead of the old 5:30pm and 6:30pm slots.
The goal? Shorter commutes so people can get home faster and handle client calls without traffic stress.
Why the change was needed
The change comes after staff flagged how brutal traffic was making their rides—sometimes over 90 minutes long—and messing with their ability to work or join confidential calls after reaching home, since they cannot do so during the commute due to client confidentiality.
Even though the new Yellow Line Metro launched last month, it hasn't helped much yet because of limited trains.
Infosys is also nudging folks from non-metro areas to use company busses, hoping this cuts down road congestion as everyone returns to office for at least 10 days each month.