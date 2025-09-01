Infosys changes bus schedule to help employees manage client calls

Why the change was needed

The change comes after staff flagged how brutal traffic was making their rides—sometimes over 90 minutes long—and messing with their ability to work or join confidential calls after reaching home, since they cannot do so during the commute due to client confidentiality.

Even though the new Yellow Line Metro launched last month, it hasn't helped much yet because of limited trains.

Infosys is also nudging folks from non-metro areas to use company busses, hoping this cuts down road congestion as everyone returns to office for at least 10 days each month.