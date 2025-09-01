India's current account deficit narrows to $2.4 billion Business Sep 01, 2025

India's current account deficit fell to $2.4 billion (just 0.2% of GDP) in the first quarter of FY26, according to the RBI.

That's way down from $8.6 billion a year ago and a big swing from last quarter's $13.5 billion surplus.

While the merchandise trade gap grew to $68.5 billion, stronger services exports and more money sent home by Indians abroad helped soften the blow.