Who is Rajit Punhani, new FSSAI CEO
Rajit Punhani, a senior IAS officer from the 1991 Bihar batch, recently took charge as the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
FSSAI is the government body that sets and checks food safety standards across India—so he's got a pretty important job ahead.
His experience and education
Punhani isn't new to big responsibilities.
He's been Secretary in key ministries like Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, led Sansad TV as CEO, and served as Principal Secretary in Bihar.
On top of all that, he studied Economics at St. Stephen's College and earned an MBA from IIM Bangalore—so he brings both experience and expertise to his new role.