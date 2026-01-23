WEF opens new tech innovation hubs in 5 countries
Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has decided to establish five new Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution—landing in France, the UK, UAE, and Andhra Pradesh, India.
These hubs are all about driving smart use of cutting-edge tech like AI, clean energy solutions, and cyber resilience to help tackle real-world challenges.
What's special about the Andhra Pradesh center?
Andhra Pradesh's new Center for Energy and Cyber Resilience will focus on boosting green energy systems and cybersecurity skills.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called it a big step for building local expertise in energy security.
WEF President Borge Brende also emphasized that teaming up across sectors is key to making emerging tech work for everyone.