West Asia conflict raises fertilizer costs and threatens food prices
Business
Fertilizer prices are shooting up worldwide thanks to ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted key supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
This means farmers are paying more for essentials, and experts warn we might see global food prices climb over the next 15 months (through mid-2027).
US Gulf DAP $723, urea 50%
By late April 2026, US Gulf DAP fertilizer jumped 13% to $723 per ton, while urea soared by 50%. In West Asia itself, contract prices spiked a huge 76%.
The good news? Major producers have some buffer this season, but groups like the FAO say things could get tough if supply chains don't bounce back soon.