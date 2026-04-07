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What's next for Air India as CEO Wilson steps down
The development comes as Air India faces operational challenges, rising costs, and potential record losses

What's next for Air India as CEO Wilson steps down

By Mudit Dube
Apr 07, 2026
04:22 pm
What's the story

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned and is serving a six-month notice period. He will continue to work with the airline until a successor is appointed, according to media reports. The development comes as Air India faces operational challenges, rising costs, and potential record losses this year.

Board approval

Board approval for Wilson's resignation

The board of Air India approved Wilson's resignation at a meeting last week. He was appointed as the CEO in September 2022 on a five-year contract, after the Tata Group privatized the airline in January that year. However, his departure will end the contract a year early.

Leadership transition

Search for new CEO underway

The search for Wilson's successor started in January, after he indicated his intention not to continue post-contract. Air India is said to be in advanced talks with potential candidates, with a key meeting on the matter scheduled next week. Both internal and external candidates are being considered for the role, marking a major leadership transition at the airline.

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Financial stability

Financial performance of Air India in FY25

In FY25, Air India's standalone revenue grew 13% to ₹61,080 crore. Under Wilson's leadership, the airline reduced its losses to ₹3,976 crore from ₹5,031 crore a year earlier. The company's standalone borrowings (excluding lease liabilities) stood at ₹29,713 crore in FY25—over 8% lower than last year's ₹32,465 crore—according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

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