What's next for Air India as CEO Wilson steps down

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned and is serving a six-month notice period. He will continue to work with the airline until a successor is appointed, according to media reports. The development comes as Air India faces operational challenges, rising costs, and potential record losses this year.

Board approval Board approval for Wilson's resignation The board of Air India approved Wilson's resignation at a meeting last week. He was appointed as the CEO in September 2022 on a five-year contract, after the Tata Group privatized the airline in January that year. However, his departure will end the contract a year early.

Leadership transition Search for new CEO underway The search for Wilson's successor started in January, after he indicated his intention not to continue post-contract. Air India is said to be in advanced talks with potential candidates, with a key meeting on the matter scheduled next week. Both internal and external candidates are being considered for the role, marking a major leadership transition at the airline.

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