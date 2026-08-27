Wheat prices hit 3-year high as Russia-Ukraine war escalates
What's the story
Wheat prices have hit a three-year high, as fears of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war continue to grow. The conflict has already damaged ports and grain terminals, severely affecting shipments from one of the world's key breadbaskets. Russia is reportedly gearing up for intensified attacks on Ukraine, including infrastructure targets, after peace negotiations have stalled.
Market shift
Global impact of Russia-Ukraine war
The ongoing conflict has caused a major shift in the global grain market, where previously abundant supplies had kept prices low.
Russia and Ukraine account for more than a quarter of global exports, as well as significant amounts of barley, corn, and sunflower oil.
This raises the possibility of another wave of food inflation for consumers already grappling with rising energy and transport costs due to the Middle East conflict.
Supply fears
Concerns over Black Sea shipping
Chris Nikolaou, general manager of Advantage Grain, has stressed the market's concerns over potential logistical constraints if the conflict escalates.
He said, "If we don't get a resolution in the Black Sea and an improvement in shipping access without threat to their security, the rally will continue."
Ukraine's agricultural exports are already expected to drop by more than half this season from previous estimates.
Export decline
Wheat shipments expected to fall by over 50%
Russia's wheat shipments are also expected to fall by over 50% in August compared to last year.
The Black Sea disruptions have already led to a 19% surge in prices this month.
Corn prices also fell after a 2.5% rise on Wednesday.
The implications of these developments go beyond futures markets as Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
Supply shift
Importers race to secure more expensive supplies
With a large chunk of their supply unavailable, consumers are now in a tough spot.
Importers are racing to secure more expensive supplies from farther regions like Australia and Argentina. This would increase costs and push up prices.
"Russia and Ukraine are generally low-cost suppliers, but now that a large percentage of their supply is unavailable, consumers are in a tougher spot," Nikolaou added.