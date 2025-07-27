Next Article
Whirlpool's profit rises despite drop in sales
Whirlpool of India just squeezed out a small profit increase this April-June, with net profit ticking up to ₹146 crore—even though sales dropped by 2.58%.
The company pulled this off by cutting costs, keeping expenses in check while revenue slipped.
How Whirlpool stayed afloat amid industry woes
A weak summer and early monsoon meant fewer people bought fridges and ACs.
Still, Whirlpool managed to grab a bigger slice of the refrigerator and washer market during April and May.
Smart moves like this helped them stay steady when the whole industry was struggling.