Who is Deepak Dhanak, co-founder of no-code platform Rocket
Business
Deepak Dhanak, co-founder and COO of Rocket, is in the spotlight at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit.
With about 30 years in finance and strategy—plus stints at CleverTap and BrowserStack—he's bringing serious experience to the table.
After co-founding DocuX, he teamed up with Vishal Virani and Rahul Shingala to launch Rocket in 2021.
Recently raised $15 million from Salesforce Ventures and Accel
Rocket just pulled in $15 million from Salesforce Ventures and Accel.
Within just a few months of its beta launch, it's already got 400,000+ users across 180 countries.
Makes app creation easy as typing
Rocket uses AI so anyone can create real, ready-to-use apps just by typing what they want—no coding skills needed.
It handles everything from research to design to deployment, making app creation accessible for everyone (not just developers).