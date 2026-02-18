Who is Deepak Dhanak, co-founder of no-code platform Rocket Business Feb 18, 2026

Deepak Dhanak, co-founder and COO of Rocket, is in the spotlight at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit.

With about 30 years in finance and strategy—plus stints at CleverTap and BrowserStack—he's bringing serious experience to the table.

After co-founding DocuX, he teamed up with Vishal Virani and Rahul Shingala to launch Rocket in 2021.