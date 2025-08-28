Next Article
Why is REC Limited's share price down 2.13% today?
REC Limited's stock dropped 2.13% on Thursday, closing at ₹355.80.
But behind the dip, REC's business is actually booming: their quarterly revenue jumped from ₹13,078 crore last June to ₹14,737 crore this June, and net profit climbed from ₹3,460 crore to ₹4,466 crore in just a year.
Annual revenue and net profit figures
Looking at the bigger picture for 2025, REC pulled in annual revenue of ₹56,367 crore (up from ₹47,505 crore last year), while net profit reached ₹15,884 crore compared to ₹14,145 crore before.
Even with some ups and downs in share price lately, REC's numbers show it's staying strong and growing fast.