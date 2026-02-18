Why Jensen Huang didn't attend India AI Impact Summit Business Feb 18, 2026

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang couldn't make it to the much-hyped India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, missing out due to illness after a packed travel schedule.

As Vishal Dhupar from NVIDIA South Asia put it, "Aren't we all missing Jensen? Everywhere I am going, everyone is asking (about) Jensen." He added, "We hope he is well soon."