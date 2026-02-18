Why Jensen Huang didn't attend India AI Impact Summit
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang couldn't make it to the much-hyped India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, missing out due to illness after a packed travel schedule.
As Vishal Dhupar from NVIDIA South Asia put it, "Aren't we all missing Jensen? Everywhere I am going, everyone is asking (about) Jensen." He added, "We hope he is well soon."
NVIDIA's plans for India
Even though Huang was out sick, NVIDIA still made its presence felt. Senior exec Jay Puri led the team and joined Indian officials to highlight big plans for AI in India.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said skipping the event was a personal call for Huang but emphasized that NVIDIA remains committed to working with Indian companies on major AI projects and tech development.