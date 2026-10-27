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Home / News / Business News / Kylian Mbappe loses Chinese sponsorships over alleged Mao joke
Kylian Mbappe loses Chinese sponsorships over alleged Mao joke
The decision comes after an alleged joke he made about China's late leader Mao Zedong

Kylian Mbappe loses Chinese sponsorships over alleged Mao joke

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 27, 2026
05:32 pm
What's the story

French football star Kylian Mbappe has lost several sponsorship deals with major Chinese brands. The decision comes after an alleged joke he made about China's late leader Mao Zedong. In an interview with French talk show The Bridge, Mbappe reportedly said that the meme he finds funniest is one showing a man who looks like a Chinese dictator.

Brand fallout

Major brands terminate contracts

Following the interview, several Chinese brands have decided to end their sponsorship deals with Mbappe.

The country's largest dairy producer, Mengniu, and drinks giant Dongpeng were among those who terminated their contracts.

Both companies issued statements stressing their zero-tolerance policy toward any actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people or offend national sentiments.

Social media response

Backlash on Chinese social media

The French striker's comments have sparked a major backlash on Chinese social media platforms.

Many users have criticized him for offending the Chinese public while profiting from the country's market.

Some have even called for greater respect and sensitivity from international public figures, especially when it comes to national sentiment.

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Broadcast suspension

Suspension of La Liga matches

Amid the growing backlash against Mbappe, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV suspended La Liga matches. The move was reported by Chinese media outlet The Paper. According to state-owned newspaper The Global Times, content related to the French striker has also been removed from CCTV's news apps.

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Government reaction

China's foreign ministry speaks out

China's foreign ministry has also commented on the matter, with spokesperson Lin Jian saying that words and deeds hurting the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be opposed by all sectors of Chinese society.

The statement reflects the official stance toward Mbappe's alleged comments and their impact on public sentiment in China.

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