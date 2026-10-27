Kylian Mbappe loses Chinese sponsorships over alleged Mao joke
What's the story
French football star Kylian Mbappe has lost several sponsorship deals with major Chinese brands. The decision comes after an alleged joke he made about China's late leader Mao Zedong. In an interview with French talk show The Bridge, Mbappe reportedly said that the meme he finds funniest is one showing a man who looks like a Chinese dictator.
Brand fallout
Major brands terminate contracts
Following the interview, several Chinese brands have decided to end their sponsorship deals with Mbappe.
The country's largest dairy producer, Mengniu, and drinks giant Dongpeng were among those who terminated their contracts.
Both companies issued statements stressing their zero-tolerance policy toward any actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people or offend national sentiments.
Social media response
Backlash on Chinese social media
The French striker's comments have sparked a major backlash on Chinese social media platforms.
Many users have criticized him for offending the Chinese public while profiting from the country's market.
Some have even called for greater respect and sensitivity from international public figures, especially when it comes to national sentiment.
Broadcast suspension
Suspension of La Liga matches
Amid the growing backlash against Mbappe, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV suspended La Liga matches. The move was reported by Chinese media outlet The Paper. According to state-owned newspaper The Global Times, content related to the French striker has also been removed from CCTV's news apps.
Government reaction
China's foreign ministry speaks out
China's foreign ministry has also commented on the matter, with spokesperson Lin Jian saying that words and deeds hurting the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be opposed by all sectors of Chinese society.
The statement reflects the official stance toward Mbappe's alleged comments and their impact on public sentiment in China.