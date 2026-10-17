Modi government bans sugar diversion for ethanol amid record-high prices

Three state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, have invited bids for 11 billion liters of ethanol for the supply year starting November 2026.

The tender allows manufacturers to bid for ethanol made from corn, broken rice, and surplus rice procured by the Food Corporation of India.

This is part of India's efforts to secure alternative feedstocks while ensuring sugar supplies amid high domestic prices.