Next Article
Why TCS shares are down despite strong Q1 results
TCS shares slipped 1.11% to ₹3,030 on Wednesday, even though the company posted steady growth for Q1 FY2026—revenue was up to ₹63,437 crore and profit climbed to ₹12,819 crore.
Long-term growth story
If you're watching big tech or thinking about investing, TCS is still showing strong long-term health.
Over the past few years, their revenue jumped from ₹164,177 crore in 2021 to ₹255,324 crore in 2025.
Plus, no debt and a return on equity above 51% show they're managing money smartly.
Interim dividend of ₹11 per share
The slight fall mostly comes down to regular market ups and downs and global uncertainty—not any big problem at TCS itself.
Despite this blip, they're rewarding investors: shareholders just got an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.