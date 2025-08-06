Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk loses $95B in market value

Novo Nordisk's sales and profit numbers

Even though Novo Nordisk's sales jumped 18% in the second quarter to about $11.92 billion, they still missed what analysts were hoping for.

Profits are up too, but the company has lowered its 2025 growth forecast to 8%-14% (down from 13%-21%).

The new leadership wants to keep Novo in the race as things get more competitive.

