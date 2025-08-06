BlueStone IPO: Price band, key details, and more

Started in 2011 by Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, BlueStone has grown into a major jewelry brand in India with 275 stores across 117 cities. They sell diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewelry both online and offline—so you've probably seen their ads or scrolled past their products.

Financials of the company

Money from the IPO will help fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Even though BlueStone posted a net loss of ₹2,218 crore in FY24, it managed a positive adjusted EBITDA of ₹1,278 crore.

The average order value jumped to ₹47,671 in FY25 (up from ₹41,205 in FY24), with studded jewelry making up nearly 68% of revenue.