BlueStone IPO: Price band, key details, and more
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle is opening its IPO on August 11, aiming to raise ₹1,540.65 crore with shares priced between ₹492 and ₹517 each.
You can apply until August 13; allotment is set for August 14, and the stock will list on NSE and BSE on August 19.
What does BlueStone do?
Started in 2011 by Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, BlueStone has grown into a major jewelry brand in India with 275 stores across 117 cities.
They sell diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewelry both online and offline—so you've probably seen their ads or scrolled past their products.
Financials of the company
Money from the IPO will help fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Even though BlueStone posted a net loss of ₹2,218 crore in FY24, it managed a positive adjusted EBITDA of ₹1,278 crore.
The average order value jumped to ₹47,671 in FY25 (up from ₹41,205 in FY24), with studded jewelry making up nearly 68% of revenue.