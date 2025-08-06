Why Hitachi Energy's stock is down despite strong annual growth
Hitachi Energy's stock dropped 4.19% to ₹20,450 on Wednesday, even though the company just posted significant annual growth.
The dip comes right after shares touched a recent high, making it one of the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Operational performance improved
While revenue and profit took a hit this June compared to March (revenue down to ₹1,478 crore and profit at ₹131 crore), the bigger picture looks strong—annual sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore in FY25.
Operational performance also improved, showing that things are solid overall despite some short-term bumps.
Debt remains super low
Even with recent volatility, investor confidence seems steady: debt remains super low at a 0.00 ratio.
Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹6 per share on August 13—a nice reward for sticking around through the ups and downs.