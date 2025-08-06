Why Hitachi Energy's stock is down despite strong annual growth

Operational performance improved

While revenue and profit took a hit this June compared to March (revenue down to ₹1,478 crore and profit at ₹131 crore), the bigger picture looks strong—annual sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore in FY25.

Operational performance also improved, showing that things are solid overall despite some short-term bumps.