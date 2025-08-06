RBI keeps interest rates at 5.5%: Here's why Business Aug 06, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping its main interest rate unchanged at 5.5% for now, mainly because prices are still rising and the global economy feels shaky.

Inflation averaged 4.3% last quarter, and RBI expects it to stay above its 4% target by the end of this year—so things might stay pricey for a while.