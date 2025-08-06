Derivatives overhaul proposal tanks markets: What's the reason

SEBI wants to scrap weekly expiry contracts (like those for Nifty 50) and switch to bi-monthly or monthly expiries, hoping to slow down risky short-term bets. They're also looking at raising margins for options trades, easing them for cash trades, and possibly tweaking transaction taxes—all aimed at curbing speculation.

Retail trader losses soared by 41% in FY25

After a US firm was accused of market manipulation and data showed that 91% of retail traders lost money in FY25 (with total losses soaring by 41%), SEBI says it's time for "structural reforms."

Chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey wants a fairer market that still grows, especially since India's options market now makes up nearly 90% of global volume and has seen a surge in new traders.

```