Mattress brand The Sleep Company raises ₹480 crore in funding
The Sleep Company just scored ₹480 crore in fresh funding, thanks to ChrysCapital and 360 ONE Asset.
Started by Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the brand began with mattresses but now wants to level up sleep and sitting comfort for everyone.
This new cash will help them ramp up manufacturing, open more stores, and keep innovating.
They're already on track to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenue
With 150 exclusive outlets already running, they're eyeing bigger expansion in metro cities and want to reach deeper into Tier-2 towns too.
Since their last funding round, they've doubled monthly revenue and grown their team from 650 to 1,500 people.
Investors are betting big on them as a future leader in India's comfort scene—with annual revenue now topping ₹700 crore and growth showing no signs of slowing down.