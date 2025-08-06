Mattress brand The Sleep Company raises ₹480 crore in funding Business Aug 06, 2025

The Sleep Company just scored ₹480 crore in fresh funding, thanks to ChrysCapital and 360 ONE Asset.

Started by Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the brand began with mattresses but now wants to level up sleep and sitting comfort for everyone.

This new cash will help them ramp up manufacturing, open more stores, and keep innovating.