India leaps to 36th place in UN's AI readiness ranking

India has climbed to 36th place worldwide for AI and tech readiness, up from 48th in 2022, according to a new UN report. India stands out among countries with similar incomes, joining the likes of China and Brazil.

Homegrown talent driving progress A big reason for this leap? India's massive pool of tech talent and the world's second-largest group of AI developers.

The report highlights that this progress comes from local innovation—not just outside help.

Private investment and government initiatives India ranked 10th globally for private AI investment in 2024, pulling in $1.4 billion.

Plus, the government kicked off the ₹10,738 crore IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 to boost infrastructure and train more people in AI skills.