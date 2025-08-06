Next Article
Godrej Properties's shares fall 2% on quarterly profit jump
Godrej Properties's stock slipped by 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹2,071.90—even though the company posted a sharp jump in profits for the April-June 2025 quarter.
Net profit climbed to ₹625.6 crore from ₹413.8 crore last quarter, but revenue took a dip this time around.
Annual revenue and profit more than doubled
Looking at the bigger picture, Godrej's yearly revenue hit ₹4,922.8 crore (up from ₹3,035.6 crore last year), and annual profit more than doubled to ₹1,507.8 crore.
Even with shares down short-term, the company is shaking things up—announcing new management roles and earnings calls this August—to show it's focused on long-term growth and stability.