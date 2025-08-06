Swiggy to raise ₹2,500cr by selling stake in Rapido

Swiggy first invested $120 million in Rapido back in 2022, when Rapido was valued at $827 million. Since then, Rapido's value has jumped to nearly $3 billion as its business grew fast—especially with a 120% spike in how much people spend on the platform.

For Rapido, entry into food delivery could create overlap with Swiggy

Rapido now leads India's two-, three-, and four-wheeler ride-hailing scene and is taking on Uber and Ola. Its preparation to enter the food delivery market could create overlap with Swiggy, which likely pushed Swiggy to exit.

For Swiggy, which reported over ₹1,100cr in losses last quarter and has seen five straight quarters of red ink, this sale should help boost its cash reserves (₹5,354cr as of June 2025) and keep it fighting fit against rivals.

The deal is expected to close within three months.