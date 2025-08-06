NSDL shares open at ₹880, hit ₹1,000 mark intra-day

Think of NSDL as the backbone of India's stock market—it keeps your shares digital and safe, replacing old-school paper certificates. They handle demat accounts, settlements, e-voting, and more to keep trading smooth for everyone.

Major highlights of the IPO

This is one of the first times an Indian depository has gone public.

Due to rules about how much promoters can own, NSDL listed only on BSE (not NSE), with major sellers like NSE and top banks reducing their stakes through the IPO—a move similar to what CDSL did in the past.