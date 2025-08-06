Next Article
NSDL shares open at ₹880, hit ₹1,000 mark intra-day
NSDL just wrapped up its IPO, raising ₹4,011.6 crore by selling 5.01 crore shares at ₹800 each.
The offer was a big hit—oversubscribed 41 times—and the stock made its BSE debut at ₹880, opening 10% above the issue price.
What does NSDL do?
Think of NSDL as the backbone of India's stock market—it keeps your shares digital and safe, replacing old-school paper certificates.
They handle demat accounts, settlements, e-voting, and more to keep trading smooth for everyone.
Major highlights of the IPO
This is one of the first times an Indian depository has gone public.
Due to rules about how much promoters can own, NSDL listed only on BSE (not NSE), with major sellers like NSE and top banks reducing their stakes through the IPO—a move similar to what CDSL did in the past.