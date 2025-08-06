Thermax shares dip 2% despite 11% sales growth
Thermax shares dipped 2% to ₹3,485.70 on Wednesday, despite the company growing its sales by 11% this year.
The drop comes as higher costs put a dent in profits.
Revenue growth is good news, but profit drop raises eyebrows
Thermax is seeing solid revenue growth—up from ₹9,323 crore last year to ₹10,388 crore—but profits slipped slightly due to rising expenses.
The latest quarter was a mixed bag: revenue dipped a bit, but net profit actually jumped compared to last year.
It's a reminder that even strong companies can have uneven results when markets are unpredictable.
Low debt and dividend boost Thermax's appeal
Thermax's finances look stable: debt is low (debt-to-equity at 0.34), and it just announced a ₹14 per share dividend for July.
So while the ride has been bumpy for shareholders lately, the company is still rewarding them and holding its ground financially.