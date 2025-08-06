Next Article
Alkem Laboratories stock dips 2% ahead of Q1 results
Alkem Laboratories's stock slipped 2% to ₹4,821.50 on Wednesday, with everyone watching for the company's upcoming financial results.
A key conference call and board meeting are set for August 12, 2025, where Alkem will share how it did in the April-June quarter and review its latest numbers.
What about the last quarter and full year?
For the March quarter, Alkem pulled in ₹3,143.75 crore revenue and made a net profit of ₹323 crore (EPS: ₹25.57).
Over the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit nearly ₹13,000 crore and profit climbed to ₹2,216 crore—solid growth!
To sweeten things for shareholders, they've also announced an ₹8 per share dividend that'll be paid out on August 8, 2025.