Alkem Laboratories stock dips 2% ahead of Q1 results Business Aug 06, 2025

Alkem Laboratories's stock slipped 2% to ₹4,821.50 on Wednesday, with everyone watching for the company's upcoming financial results.

A key conference call and board meeting are set for August 12, 2025, where Alkem will share how it did in the April-June quarter and review its latest numbers.