Why Phoenix Mills is among top losers on the bourses

Looking at the company's financials

For FY25 ending March, revenue dipped slightly to ₹3,813.57 crore (from ₹3,977.69 crore last year), and net profit also slipped a bit to ₹1,301.53 crore.

Earnings per share took a bigger hit—down from ₹61.36 to just ₹27.53 this year.

On the brighter side, Q1 FY25 brought in solid numbers with revenue at ₹952.99 crore and net profit at ₹319.92 crore.

Plus, shareholders got some love: back in May, Phoenix Mills announced a dividend of ₹5 per share and handed out bonus shares (one for every share owned) in July.