HUL shares gain as net profit jumps nearly 6%

HUL's revenue for the June quarter hit ₹16,514 crore (up 5%), and net profit reached ₹2,769 crore (up nearly 6%). While margins dipped a bit due to extra spending to keep their market edge, steady growth kept things moving forward.

Full-year numbers and dividend details

For the year ending March 2025, HUL clocked ₹63,121 crore in revenue and ₹10,679 crore in net profit.

The company is still totally debt-free—always a good sign—and just paid out a final dividend of ₹24 per share.

Solid returns plus financial stability? Not bad for shareholders keeping an eye on long-term value.