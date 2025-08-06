HUL shares gain as net profit jumps nearly 6%
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares edged up 0.30% to ₹2,542.40 on Wednesday morning after the company posted solid numbers for both the June quarter and full year.
Even with some margin pressure, HUL pulled off a 5% jump in sales for the quarter ending June 2025.
Revenue and net profit for the June quarter
HUL's revenue for the June quarter hit ₹16,514 crore (up 5%), and net profit reached ₹2,769 crore (up nearly 6%).
While margins dipped a bit due to extra spending to keep their market edge, steady growth kept things moving forward.
Full-year numbers and dividend details
For the year ending March 2025, HUL clocked ₹63,121 crore in revenue and ₹10,679 crore in net profit.
The company is still totally debt-free—always a good sign—and just paid out a final dividend of ₹24 per share.
Solid returns plus financial stability? Not bad for shareholders keeping an eye on long-term value.