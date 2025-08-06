Next Article
Why is Ipca Laboratories's stock slipping despite dividend announcement?
Ipca Laboratories's stock slipped 2% to ₹1,398.40 on Wednesday morning, right after the company announced a ₹2 per share dividend.
The drop was mainly due to selling pressure, but Ipca still holds its spot in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
Revenue and profit growth over the years
Even with the recent price slide, Ipca's numbers look solid—revenue jumped from ₹5,420 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹8,940 crore by March 2025.
Profits also climbed this year, hitting ₹788 crore.
Operationally, margins remain steady and healthy, showing that the company is still on a strong financial path despite short-term market moves.