Why is Ipca Laboratories's stock slipping despite dividend announcement?

Revenue and profit growth over the years

Even with the recent price slide, Ipca's numbers look solid—revenue jumped from ₹5,420 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹8,940 crore by March 2025.

Profits also climbed this year, hitting ₹788 crore.

Operationally, margins remain steady and healthy, showing that the company is still on a strong financial path despite short-term market moves.