Supreme Industries slips 2% post-mixed quarterly results
Supreme Industries's stock slipped 2% on Wednesday, landing among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The drop came right after the company posted mixed quarterly results—revenue and profit jumped last quarter, but both took a hit in the latest one.
Revenue and profit jump before sliding
If you're tracking business trends or investing, here's what stands out: revenue shot up to ₹3,027 crore in March but slid to ₹2,609 crore by June.
Net profit followed a similar path—peaking at ₹261 crore in March before dropping to ₹177 crore.
Even with yearly revenue up slightly (+3%), annual net profit actually fell to ₹840 crore.
Dividend, acquisition, and tech partnership
Despite choppy earnings, Supreme is making moves: they announced a ₹24 per share dividend (paid June 20) and just acquired Wavin Industries's pipes and fittings business in India.
Plus, they've inked a long-term tech partnership with Orbia Wavin—showing they're still thinking big even as numbers bounce around.
