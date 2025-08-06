Supreme Industries slips 2% post-mixed quarterly results

Revenue and profit jump before sliding

If you're tracking business trends or investing, here's what stands out: revenue shot up to ₹3,027 crore in March but slid to ₹2,609 crore by June.

Net profit followed a similar path—peaking at ₹261 crore in March before dropping to ₹177 crore.

Even with yearly revenue up slightly (+3%), annual net profit actually fell to ₹840 crore.