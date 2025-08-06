US-India trade talks fail; America slaps tariffs on Indian goods

Trade target at risk

This standoff could hurt key sectors and puts a dent in India's big goal to boost trade with the US from $190 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

While India offered zero tariffs on many industrial goods, it held back on agriculture and dairy—unlike deals the US made with other countries.

Experts say better communication between leaders is needed to break the deadlock, but there's still hope as more talks are planned later this month.