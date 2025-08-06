RBI holds interest rate at 5.5%, switches to 'neutral' stance

RBI's growth and inflation projections

RBI still expects the economy to grow by 6.5% in FY25, with quarterly numbers unchanged too.

Inflation dropped to 2.1% in June, which gives RBI some breathing space—but global uncertainty (like US tariffs on Indian goods) means they're staying cautious.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that after all those recent cuts, there's not much room left for more.