No change in repo rate: What it means for loans
The RBI just decided to keep the repo rate at 5.5%, so if you've got a home, car, or personal loan (or are thinking about one), your interest rates aren't changing anytime soon.
This "neutral" stance comes after three cuts earlier this year and basically means no sudden spikes or drops in your monthly payments.
CRR cut to start in September
Back in June, the RBI also announced it's lowering the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 1% (down to 3%), starting September and rolling out in phases.
This move should help banks have more cash on hand, but deposit rates are expected to stay steady for now too.
Overall, it's a pretty chill moment for anyone watching their finances.