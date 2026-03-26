Why your next cement purchase might pinch your pocket
Business
India's cement makers are in a tough spot as a shortage of polypropylene (PP), the stuff that makes cement bags, has sent bag prices soaring from ₹6 to ₹7 each to ₹11 to ₹12 each.
The main culprit? Ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted petrochemical supplies, adding to the headaches for producers already dealing with high fuel costs.
Manufacturers can only meet 60% to 70% of PP needs
With Gulf refineries shifting focus to LPG and imports from China and the Gulf dropping, manufacturers can only meet about 60% to 70% of their PP needs.
This has forced many small-scale bag producers, who make most of India's cement bags, to cut back or even halt operations.
Industry voices warn this could push up cement prices by ₹60 to ₹80 per ton, making construction costlier for everyone.