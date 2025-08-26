Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior' toward staff

A Zomato employee, Shashank Shukla, has accused the food delivery giant of "unethical behavior against employees." In a recent LinkedIn post, Shukla claimed that employees are being terminated without their consent. He also alleged that the company's senior leadership acts without accountability and does not take personal circumstances into account while making such decisions.

Accountability Employees being fired without any consideration In his post, Shukla said, "No matter what the situation is within your family, No one like none will understand and they will take action against you." He further alleged that employees are being fired without any consideration for their personal situations. The post was directed at Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and other senior leaders of the company.

Call for action Shukla's post ended with a call for action Shukla's post ended with a call for action, saying he had already raised the issue internally via email. He urged the company's leadership to look into the matter and take necessary steps. The post was shared with a hashtag #justiceforemployees, indicating Shukla's demand for fair treatment of employees at Zomato.